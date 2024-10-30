Woman who sat next to Taylor Swift’s dad on a flight spills the tea

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

When Scott Swift, Taylor Swift‘s dad, flew home from her Eras Tour stop in New Orleans, he ended up sitting next to a woman and telling her everything about his life — and now she’s spilling the tea.

The woman, Taylor Moore, posted a video on TikTok detailing the alleged conversation, but not before clarifying that she’s not a huge Swiftie. And while she recognized Scott, she says she didn’t ask him any questions — he just started talking.

“He was just spilling every bit of how proud he was of Taylor, a lot about his life, a lot about what they do, all of the good stuff,” Moore claimed. “He was ready to tell all and he’s just the sweetest man in the world.”

Moore claimed that Scott just began showing her video clips of the New Orleans concert, which took up most of the flight. “He was, like, pointing out his favorite parts,” Moore said. “He was like, ‘Look how she does this, look at this, I love this part.’ Cutest thing in the world.”

“He did also talk about how much he loves Travis for her,” Moore continued. “I did not ask anything about Travis, I promise you … he was literally just raving about his daughter and raving about her success, and raving about how proud he was of every aspect of her life. But he did say, out of all of her boyfriends in the last 12 years, that Travis has made the biggest impact.”

Moore concluded by claiming that Scott compared the Eras Tour to the original 1969 Woodstock festival, in terms of impact.