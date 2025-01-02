Women directed 16 percent of 2024’s top 250 movies, study finds

A24

It seems as though female filmmakers remained underrepresented in Hollywood during 2024, according to a new report.

The Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University has released new research that finds that women made up 16% of the directors who made the 250 highest-grossing domestic film releases in 2024. This makes it even to the totals of women-directed films from 2023.

Climbing up the box office chart did not help the situation. The data shows that women directed only 11% of the 100 most popular films of 2024, which is down 3 percentage points from 2023.

Although the Halina Reijn-directed Babygirl and Coralie Fargeat-directed The Substance found commercial and critical success this year, the study’s author and director of the center, Martha Lauzen, noted the industry has not made much progress in regard to elevating female filmmakers.

“The stunning successes enjoyed by high-profile women in the last few years — including Greta Gerwig, Jane Campion and Chloé Zhao — have not translated into opportunities for greater numbers of women. Visibility for a few has not generated employment for many,” Lauzen said in a statement. “These numbers are astounding. We could blame the current environment rocked by contraction and consolidation, but Hollywood writ large has dragged its feet on this issue for decades.”