Women’s Basketball Battles Through Road Weekend

todayJanuary 19, 2026

The Schreiner University women’s basketball team competed in a pair of Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference road games over the weekend, facing Texas Lutheran on Friday night before traveling to Concordia Texas on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, the Mountaineers fell to Texas Lutheran, 71–52, at Memorial Gymnasium. Schreiner stayed within reach early, trailing by just one after the first quarter, but a strong second-quarter surge by the Bulldogs created separation. Schreiner continued to fight in the second half, scoring 32 points over the final two quarters while generating second-chance opportunities on the offensive glass.

Schreiner returned to action Saturday against Concordia Texas, dropping a 74–63 decision in Austin. The Mountaineers showed resilience throughout the contest, cutting into the deficit multiple times and finishing strong down the stretch. Schreiner was effective on second-chance points and remained aggressive attacking the basket, but Concordia’s shooting efficiency proved to be the difference.

The Mountaineers will look to build on their effort for the next stretch of conference play.

Written by: Schreiner University

Schreiner University Announces Hannah Thrasher as Inaugural Beach Volleyball Head Coach

Schreiner University proudly announces the appointment of Hannah Thrasher as the Head Coach of the newly established Beach Volleyball program, further demonstrating the university's commitment to expanding athletic opportunities and fostering student development. Thrasher, who previously served as an assistant coach for Schreiner's indoor volleyball team, brings enthusiasm, continuity, and […]

todayJanuary 19, 2026

