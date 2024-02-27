AD
Sports News

Women’s Basketball Defeats Austin College in SCAC Quarterfinals

todayFebruary 27, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their SCAC Quarterfinal matchup against Austin College 57-49.

The Mountaineers traveled to Shreveport, Louisiana, to open the 2024 SCAC Women’s Basketball Championship with a matchup against the #5 Kangaroos from Austin College.

Led by a high effort performance from Brie Sosa (Sophomore / New Braunfels, TX) where she finished with team highs in points, assists, and rebounds, the Mountaineers held the lead through all four quarters en route to advancing to the semifinals for the second consecutive season.

From the SCAC

Brie Sosa scored a game-high 16 points and added eight rebounds in leading fourth-seeded Schreiner University to a 57-49 victory over fifth-seeded Austin College in quarterfinal play at the 2024 SCAC Women’s Basketball Tournament at host Centenary College on Friday evening.”

Statistics Leaders

Points – Brie Sosa (16)

Assists – Brie Sosa (3)

Rebounds – Brie Sosa (8)

Steals – Demauria Miles (4)

Blocks – Madison Parham (1)

Up Next

The Mountaineers will advance to the semifinals of the 2024 SCAC Women’s Basketball Championship where they are set to take on #1 Trinity University.

Box Score

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

