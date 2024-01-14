Women’s Basketball Defeats Centenary College 103-53

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their home conference game against Centenary College 103-53.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Ladies from Centenary College.

Schreiner made quick work of Centenary College en route to their highest scoring total and widest margin of victory of the season. The Ladies from Centenary College would take the first lead of the game as they scored the first five points in the opening minutes, but it would be short lived as the Mountaineers answered almost immediately, taking the lead back and holding onto it for the remainder of the game.

The high scoring effort from Schreiner was led by junior guard, Demauria Miles, who finished with a game high 20 points on 7-15 shooting from the field, as well as 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals. Also making solid scoring contributions was Tresalyn Roberts who finished with 12 points, Tianna Murray who finished with 11 points, Kaycie Willis who finished with 10 points, and Brie Sosa who finished with 10 points (5 assists, 4 steals).

The win for Schreiner Women’s Basketball now moves their season record to 4-12 (3-4 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain at home as they continue SCAC play with a matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

Box Score

Schedule