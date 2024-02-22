Women’s Basketball Defeats Centenary College 81-51

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their road conference game against Centenary College 81-51.

The Mountaineers traveled to Shreveport, Louisiana, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Ladies from Centenary College.

Schreiner moved to 9-15 overall and 8-7 in SCAC play after cruising past the Ladies and leading through all four quarters.

Leading the charge for the Mountaineers was Demauria Miles (Junior / Dallas, TX) who finished with a team-high 22 points on 8-11 shooting from the field and hitting 6-8 three-pointers.

Statistics Leaders

Points – Demauria Miles (22)

Assists – Brie Sosa (5)

Rebounds – Madison Parham (6)

Steals – Nariyah Buggs (2), Brie Sosa (2), Tianna Murray (2)

Blocks – Madison Parham (2), Riley Dill (2)

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain on the road as they close out the regular season with a trip to Houston, Texas, for a matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

Box Score

Schedule