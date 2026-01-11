AD
Sports News

Women’s Basketball Defeats Centenary in Conference Action

todayJanuary 11, 2026

The Schreiner University women’s basketball team earned a conference victory with a steady all-around performance, defeating Centenary 64–32 on Sunday afternoon at Stephens Family Arena.

Schreiner took control early, opening the game with strong defensive pressure and efficient offense to build a first-half lead. The Mountaineers carried a 26–15 advantage into halftime after holding Centenary to under 40 percent shooting in the opening two quarters.

Brie Sosa led Schreiner with 12 points, shooting efficiently from the floor while providing a consistent scoring presence throughout the game. Lynn Brooks added 9 points, knocking down key baskets in the second half to help maintain the Mountaineers’ lead.

Naveah Gray contributed nine points,In the second half, Schreiner responded to Centenary runs with timely scoring and defensive stops. The Mountaineers forced key turnovers down the stretch and converted from the free-throw line to seal the win.

With the victory, Schreiner continues to build momentum in conference play as the Mountaineers prepare for their next matchup.

Written by: Schreiner University

