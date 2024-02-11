Women’s Basketball Defeats Colorado College 69-63

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their home conference game against Colorado College 69-63 in overtime.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Tigers from Colorado College.

Schreiner improved to 8-15 overall and 7-7 in SCAC play after picking up the huge upset win over the Tigers in overtime. The win now moves the Mountaineers to 4th in the SCAC standings as they look to make a return to the SCAC Women’s Basketball Championship tournament, in which only the top six teams in the conference qualify.

Statistics Leaders

Leading the charge for the Mountaineers was Demauria Miles (Junior / Dallas, TX) who finished with a team-high 17 points, as well as 3 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists. Also making winning contributions were Brie Sosa (Sophomore / New Braunfels, TX) who finished with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, Tianna Murray (Sophomore / Katy, TX) who finished with 12 points, Nariyah Buggs (Junior / Round Rock, TX) who finished with 9 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals, and Skye Thomas (Senior / San Antonio, TX) who finished with 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Up next

The Mountaineers will close out their regular season on the road as they continue SCAC play with trips to Shreveport, Texas, to take on Centenary College and Houston, Texas, to take on the University of St. Thomas.

Box Score

Schedule