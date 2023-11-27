Women’s Basketball Defeats Howard Payne University 77-62

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their neutral site non-conference game against Howard Payne University 77-62.

The Mountaineers remained in Houston, Texas, for their neutral site non-conference matchup against the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University, hosted by the University of St. Thomas.

Schreiner picked up their first win of the season against the Yellow Jackets after seeing double-digit scoring efforts from three different Mountaineers and double-digit rebounding efforts from two different Mountaineers.

Leading the scoring effort was junior guard, Demauria Miles, who finished with a team high 17 points, as well as 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. Also with a strong scoring contribution was Tianna Murray who finished with 15 points, and Tamia Moody who finished with 14 points.

Cleaning up the glass for the Mountaineers was sophomore forward, Madison Parham, who finished with 10 total rebounds (3 offensive, 7 defensive), and freshman forward, Riley Dill, who finished with a team high 11 rebounds.

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain on the road as they head to Belton, Texas, for a non-conference matchup against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Box Score

Schedule