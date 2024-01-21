Women’s Basketball Defeats Southwestern University 66-51

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their home conference game against Southwestern University 66-51.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University.

Schreiner pushed their home winning streak to four in a row now after taking care of business early against the Pirates. The Mountaineers would stay in front for the entire game and would push their lead up to as many as 27 points halfway through the third quarter.

Defense would prove to be the key to victory for Schreiner as their active hands forced 20 turnovers on the Pirates that lead to 23 points scored by the Mountaineers.

Leading the charge on both sides of the court was junior guard, Nariyah Buggs, who finished with a career high 22 points, as well as 5 rebounds and 5 steals. Also with a strong performance was Demauria Miles who finished with 12 points and 2 assists, and Tianna Murray who finished with 11 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals.

The win for Schreiner Women’s Basketball now moves their season record to 7-12 (6-4 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will head to Irving, Texas, as they continue SCAC play with a matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

