Women’s Basketball Defeats Southwestern University 79-65

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their road conference game against Southwestern University 79-65.

The Mountaineers traveled to Georgetown, Texas, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University.

Schreiner took care of business on the road as they cruised past the Pirates in route to a 79-65 SCAC win in Georgetown.

After heading into the break tied 28-28, the Mountaineers put the game out of reach in the third quarter as they outscored the Pirates 25-15.

Leading the charge for Schreiner was junior guard, Demauria Miles, who put together her highest scoring performance of the season, totaling 30 points (1 point shy of her career high), as well as 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. Also with a strong showing on both sides of the ball was sophomore forward, Madison Parham, who put together a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The win over the Pirates now moves Schreiner Women’s Basketball’s season record to 2-5 (1-1 SCAC).

Up next, the Schreiner Women’s Basketball team will remain on the road as they head to Walla Walla, Washington, for a non-conference game against Whitman College.

