Sports News

Women’s Basketball Defeats Texas Lutheran 65-61

todayJanuary 21, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their home conference game against Texas Lutheran University 65-61.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.

It was an upset in the Stephens Family Arena as the Mountaineers took down the #3 team in the SCAC, Texas Lutheran University.

After a closely contested 1st quarter of play in which both sides remained even at 18-18, Schreiner took a 3 point lead into halftime. As the second half got underway, both sides would remain evenly matched with neither team able to pull away with a lead. Schreiner would win the third quarter 16-13 and Texas Lutheran would narrowly win the 4th quarter 15-13, however, the 4th quarter scoring would not be enough for the Bulldogs as Schreiner came away with the huge home conference upset win 65-61.

All together, the game would see a total of 10 ties and 13 lead changes.

Leading the charge for the Mountaineers was junior guard, Demauria Miles, who finished with 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 4-8 3PM. Also with a strong performance was Brie Sosa who finished with 12 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal, and Riley Dill who finished with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and two very clutch free throws to secure the win.

The win for Schreiner Women’s Basketball now moves their season record to 6-12 (5-4 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain at home as they continue SCAC play with a matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University.

Box Score

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

