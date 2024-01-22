Women’s Basketball Defeats University of Dallas 68-40

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their home conference game against the University of Dallas 68-40.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

Schreiner would pick up their second conference win in a row after cruising past the University of Dallas in route to their widest margin of victory this season.

it would be a tale of two halves as the first half of play came to a conclusion with the Mountaineers narrowly hanging on to a five point lead after a close back-and-forth effort from both sides.

However, Schreiner would turn up the defensive intensity in the second half as a well exucted press would give the mountaineers the advantage they were looking for as they forced turnovers in the back-court and displayed strong rebounding efforts on the defensive end. Schreiner would hold the Crusaders to a combined 17 points scored through the third and fourth quarters.

Leading the charge on both sides of the ball for Schreiner was junior guard, Demauria Miles, who finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds, and a season-high 7 steals. Also with a strong performance was Nariyah Buggs who finished with 15 points, Madison Parham who finished with 6 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks, and Brie Sosa who had a breakout game at the point guard position that featured a total of 14 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks.

the win for Schreiner Women’s Basketball now moves their season record to 3-7 (2-1 SCAC).

Up next, the mountaineers will remain at home as they continue SCAC play with a matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

