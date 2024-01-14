Women’s Basketball Defeats University of St. Thomas 58-55 in OT

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their home conference game against the University of St. Thomas 58-55 in overtime.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

It took an extra period of action to get it done, but the Mountaineers came away with the win in the end over the Celts to conclude their undefeated weekend at home.

After starting out slow and being outscored 16-9 in the first quarter, Schreiner found their footing in the second as they bounced back to outscore St. Thomas 17-5 and take a 26-21 lead into halftime. The second half of play followed a similar script to first as the Celts took the momentum back and won the third quarter 20-12, but the Mountaineers responded by winning the fourth quarter 15-12, forcing the game to head to overtime with the score tied at 53-53. Thankfully, overtime went to Schreiner as they sealed the game away at the free throw line.

Leading the charge for the Mountaineers was sophomore guard, Brie Sosa, who put together a career high of 22 points, as well as 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.

On top of the win, the Mountaineers also saw a significant milestone take place during the game, asjunior guard, Demauria Miles scored her 1,000th career point. Miles impressively reached the milestone in just over two years.

The win for Schreiner Women’s Basketball now moves their season record to 5-12 (4-4 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain at home as they continue SCAC play with a matchup against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.

