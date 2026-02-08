Women’s Basketball Drops Both Games Over the Weekend

AD

The Schreiner University women’s basketball team came up short in both contests over the weekend, falling in a pair of SCAC matchups at Stephens Family Arena.

Schreiner opened the weekend against nationally ranked St. Thomas (TX), where the Mountaineers battled through four quarters but were unable to slow the Celts’ offensive efficiency. Despite stretches of solid defensive play and improved scoring after halftime, St. Thomas pulled away to secure the win.

On Sunday, Schreiner returned to the floor against Colorado College. The Mountaineers responded with increased energy and offensive production, particularly in the second half, but an early deficit proved difficult to overcome. Colorado College controlled the tempo and capitalized on opportunities inside to earn the conference victory.

Schreiner will look to regroup and turn the page as the Mountaineers continue conference play in the coming week.