AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Women’s Basketball Drops Both Games Over the Weekend

todayFebruary 8, 2026

Background
share close
AD

The Schreiner University women’s basketball team came up short in both contests over the weekend, falling in a pair of SCAC matchups at Stephens Family Arena.

Schreiner opened the weekend against nationally ranked St. Thomas (TX), where the Mountaineers battled through four quarters but were unable to slow the Celts’ offensive efficiency. Despite stretches of solid defensive play and improved scoring after halftime, St. Thomas pulled away to secure the win.

On Sunday, Schreiner returned to the floor against Colorado College. The Mountaineers responded with increased energy and offensive production, particularly in the second half, but an early deficit proved difficult to overcome. Colorado College controlled the tempo and capitalized on opportunities inside to earn the conference victory.

Schreiner will look to regroup and turn the page as the Mountaineers continue conference play in the coming week.

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

Sports News

Men’s Basketball Splits The weekend

The Schreiner University men's basketball team posted a 1–1 record over the weekend, opening the series with a loss before bouncing back on Sunday with a conference victory over Colorado College at Stephens Family Arena. Schreiner fell to nationally ranked St. Thomas (TX) in the weekend opener, 73–59. The Mountaineers […]

todayFebruary 8, 2026

AD
0%