Women’s Basketball Fall to UMHB 99-86

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their road non-conference game against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 99-86.

The Mountaineers traveled to Belton, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Schreiner held the Crusaders close throughout in what was a back-and-forth effort from both sides. However, in the end, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor would come out on top as they outscored the Mountaineers 52-45 in the second half of play and went on to win the game by just thirteen points.

Despite the loss, it was still a very strong showing by the Mountaineers’ leading scorer, junior guard, Demauria Miles. Miles filled up the box score as she finished with a total of 26 points and 8 rebounds. Also with a strong performance was Nariyah Buggs who finished with 19 points and Tianna Murray who finished with 15 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds.

Up next, the Schreiner Women’s Basketball team will remain on the road as they head to Seguin, Texas, for their first SCAC matchup of the season against Texas Lutheran University.

Box Score

Schedule