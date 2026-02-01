Women’s Basketball Falls Short To Hendrix

AD

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Schreiner University women’s basketball team battled throughout the contest but ultimately came up short in a hard-fought loss.

Schreiner was led offensively by #13 Brie Sosa, who finished with a game-high 21 points on an efficient 9-of-15 shooting from the field, including three three-pointers, while adding three rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes of action.

#2 Jaydee Zamora provided a spark off the bench, scoring 13 points while knocking down two shots from beyond the arc and going 3-for-4 at the free-throw line. #12 Madison Parham contributed across the stat sheet with six points, three rebounds, and a team-high eight assists, helping keep the Mountaineers within reach.

Additional scoring came from #23 Sierra Schaefer and #5 Madelyn Kincaide, who each added six points, while #24 Lynnashia Brooks chipped in four points and four rebounds. Schreiner also received defensive effort from #1 Nevaeh Gray and #22 Bel Martinez, who combined for eight assists and steady perimeter defense.

Despite the Mountaineers’ effort, Schreiner struggled to convert consistently from long range and faced a strong opposing push late that proved to be the difference.

The Mountaineers will look to regroup as they prepare for their next matchup.