Sports News

Women’s Basketball Falls to Austin College 73-68

todayJanuary 28, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their road conference game against Austin College 73-68.

The Mountaineers traveled to Sherman, Texas, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

Schreiner entered the matchup looking to get back on track after falling to the University of Dallas in Irving, Texas, the previous night. However, that would not be the outcome, as the Kangaroos’ hot shooting from the three-point line (12 3PM) gave them the edge they needed to get the 73-68 win over the Mountaineers. 

Despite the loss, it was still another strong performance by junior guard, Demauria Miles, who finished with a game-high 30 points (6 3PM), 5 steals, and 3 rebounds. Also with a solid performance was junior guard, Nariyah Buggs, who finished with 11 points and 4 rebounds.

The loss for Schreiner Women’s Basketball now moves their season record to 7-14 (6-6 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will return home as they continue SCAC play with a matchup against the Tigers from Trinity University.

Written by: Schreiner University

