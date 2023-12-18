Women’s Basketball Falls to Austin College 79-76

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their home conference game against Austin College 79-76.

The Mountaineers remained at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

It was a heartbreaker in the Stephens Family Arena on saturday as Schreiner dropped a close one in overtime to the Kangaroos.

In a game that saw 10 different lead changes and 7 ties, it took an extra overtime period to finally decide a winner. Unfortunately, it would be Austin College who would come out on top after barely sneaking by the Mountaineers with a narrow three point victory.

Schreiner did have an opportunity to win the game at the end of the fourth quarter as they controlled the final possession with the game tied 67-67, but the game winning shot wouldn’t fall for the Mountaineers’ leading scorer, Demauria Miles.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong performance by junior guard, Demauria Miles, who finished with 21 points and 6 rebounds. Also with a strong performance was Brie Sosa who finished with 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals, and Madison Parham who finished with 5 points and 15 rebounds.

The loss for Schreiner Women’s Basketball now moves their season record to 3-8 (2-2 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will head back out on the road for a non-conference matchup against Houston Christian University.

Box Score

Schedule