Sports News

Women’s Basketball Falls to Hardin-Simmons 115-70

todayNovember 12, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their road non-conference game against Hardin-Simmons University 115-70.

The Mountaineers remained in Abilene, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against Hardin-Simmons University.

Unfortunately, Schreiner would be outpaced by the Cowgirls from Hardin-Simmons throughout as they took an early lead over the Mountaineers and held on to it for all four quarters.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong showing from sophomore guard, Brie Sosa, who finished with a team high 14 points (career high). Also with a strong performance was junior guard, Demauria Miles, who finished with 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals.

Up next, the Mountaineers will head to Corpus Christi, Texas, for an exhibition matchup against the Islanders from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (NCAA Division I).

Written by: Schreiner University

