Women’s Basketball Falls to Houston Christian 66-40

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their road non-conference game against Houston Christian University 66-40.

The Mountaineers traveled to Houston, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against the Huskies from Houston Christian University.

It would be real test for Schreiner Women’s Basketball as they attempted to keep up with their NCAA Division I opponents. However, despite a low scoring first quarter in which the Mountaineers were held to just two points, they were able to do just that. Schreiner would only be outscored by four points in the second quarter, five points in the third quarter, and four points in the fourth quarter. In the end, the game would come to a conclusion with a final score of 66-40 in favor of the Huskies.

Leading the scoring effort for the Mountaineers was junior guard, Demauria Miles, who finished with a team high 12 points, as well as 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Also contributing to the scoring column was Tamia Moody who finished with 9 points, and Brie Sosa who finished with 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists.

The loss for Schreiner Women’s Basketball now moves their season record to 3-9 (2-2 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will return home for a non-conference matchup against the University of Texas-Dallas.

