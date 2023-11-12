AD
Sports News

Women’s Basketball Falls to McMurry University 94-79

November 12, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their road non-conference game against McMurry University 94-79.

The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, to open their season with a non-conference matchup against the War Hawks from McMurry University.

Despite the loss, Schreiner still saw an impressive performance from junior guard, Demauria Miles, as she led the team with 25 points and picked up 5 rebounds and 5 steals to go with it.

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain on the road as they stay in Abilene, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against Hardin-Simmons University.

Written by: Schreiner University

