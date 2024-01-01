AD
Sports News

Women's Basketball Falls to Sul Ross State 77-55

January 1, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their neutral site game against Sul Ross State University 77-55.

The Mountaineers traveled to Houston, Texas, for their non-conference neutral site matchup against the Lobos from Sul Ross State University, hosted by the University of St. Thomas.

Unfortunately, Schreiner was outmatched in their opening game in Houston, as a low scoring second and third quarter by the Mountaineers paved the way for Sul Ross State’s 77-55 victory.

Leading the scoring effort for the Mountaineers in the loss was junior guard, Demauria Miles, who finished with a team high 17 points, as well as 4 rebounds and 2 steals. 

Up next, the Schreiner Women’s Basketball team will remain in Houston, Texas, as they are set to take on Howard Payne University in another neutral site non-conference game, hosted by the University of St. Thomas. 

Written by: Schreiner University

