Women’s Basketball Falls to Texas Lutheran 82-48

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their road conference game against Texas Lutheran University 82-48.

The Mountaineers traveled to Seguin, Texas, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.

Unfortunately, it was a tough matchup for Schreiner, as Texas Lutheran got out to an early lead and never gave it up for the remainder of the game.

Schreiner’s scoring effort was led by junior guard, Demauria Miles, who finished with 9 points and 3 assists. Also contributing to the scoring column was junior guard, Nariyah Buggs, who finished with 7 points, 1 assist, and 3 steals.

Up next, the Schreiner Women’s Basketball team will jump right back into action as they head to Georgetown, Texas, to continue SCAC play with a matchup against Southwestern University.

