Women’s Basketball Falls to Trinity University 89-61

AD

Cover photo by Peyton Thibault, Trinity University Sports Information

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their road conference game against Trinity University 89-61.

The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup against the Tigers from Trinity University.

Unfortunately, Schreiner would be outmatched by Trinity through all four quarters as the Tigers took the lead to start the game and never gave it up throughout.

Despite the loss, it was still a solid performance by the junior guard duo of Demauria Miles and Nariyah Buggs. Miles would finish with a team high 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 steal, and Buggs would finish with 13 points,1 rebound, and 1 steal.

The loss for Schreiner Women’s Basketball would now move their season record to 3-11 (2-3 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain on the road as they continue conference play with a trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for a matchup against the Tigers from Colorado College.

Box Score

Schedule