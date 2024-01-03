AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Women’s Basketball Falls to Trinity University 89-61

todayJanuary 3, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Cover photo by Peyton Thibault, Trinity University Sports Information

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their road conference game against Trinity University 89-61.

The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup against the Tigers from Trinity University.

Unfortunately, Schreiner would be outmatched by Trinity through all four quarters as the Tigers took the lead to start the game and never gave it up throughout.

Despite the loss, it was still a solid performance by the junior guard duo of Demauria Miles and Nariyah Buggs. Miles would finish with a team high 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 steal, and Buggs would finish with 13 points,1 rebound, and 1 steal.

The loss for Schreiner Women’s Basketball would now move their season record to 3-11 (2-3 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain on the road as they continue conference play with a trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for a matchup against the Tigers from Colorado College.

Box Score

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%