Women’s Basketball Falls to University of Dallas 82-62

todayJanuary 28, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their road conference game against the University of Dallas 82-62.

The Mountaineers traveled to Irving, Texas, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

Schreiner entered the matchup sitting at third in the SCAC standings with a 6-4 conference record after putting together a four game winning streak at home with wins over Centenary College, University of St. Thomas, Texas Lutheran University, and Southwestern University. However, their streak would come to an end at the hands of the Crusaders who established control of the game early in the first half and managed to hold off Schreiner’s second half push.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong performance by junior guard, Demauria Miles, who finished with 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Also with a strong performance was sophomore forward, Madison Parham, who finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, as well as 3 steals and 2 blocks.

The loss for Schreiner Women’s Basketball now moves their season record to 7-13 (6-5 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain on the road as they continue SCAC play with a trip to Sherman, Texas, for a matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

Written by: Schreiner University

