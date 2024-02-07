Women’s Basketball Falls to UT-Dallas 58-48

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their home non-conference game against the University of Texas-Dallas 58-48.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Comets from the University of Texas-Dallas.

Unfortunately, Schreiner couldn’t find the offensive rhythm needed to keep pace with the Comets through the first two quarters, as they scored a combined 12 points compared to UT-Dallas’ 28 points. However, as the second half got underway, momentum began to swing back to the Mountaineers as they finished the third quarter matching the Comets 18-18 and outscoring them in the fourth quarter 18-12. In the end, the second half surge by the Mountaineers would be too little too late as they were unable catch back up from their first half struggles.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong scoring effort from junior guard, Nariyah Buggs, who finished with a game high 14 points on 3-6 shooting from the field and 6-8 shooting from the free throw line. Also with solid contributions to the box score was Demauria Miles who finished with 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal, and Skye Thomas who finished with 7 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals.

The loss for Schreiner Women’s Basketball now moves their season record to 3-10 (2-2 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will head back out on the road as they resume conference play with a trip to San Antonio, Texas, to take on Trinity University.

