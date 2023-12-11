Women’s Basketball Falls to Whitworth 73-51

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their neutral site non-conference game against Whitworth University 73-51.

The Mountaineers remained on the road in Walla Walla, Washington, for their neutral site non-conference game against the Pirates from Whitworth University, hosted by Whitman College.

A low scoring first quarter by Schreiner to open the game proved to be the difference in what was otherwise a close back-and-forth matchup.

After being outscored in the first quarter 29-3, the Mountaineers responded by outscoring the Pirates in the following two quarters as they slowly chipped away at the Pirates’ lead. Unfortunately, it would be too little too late as Whitworth took control back in the fourth quarter and went on to defeat Schreiner 73-51.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong performance by the Schreiner’s junior guards, Demauria Miles and Nariyah Buggs, as both finished with double-digit scoring performances. Miles led the way with a team-high 14 points on 5-15 shooting from the field, as well as totaling a team-high 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Buggs would finish right beneath Miles in the scoring column with 13 points on 3-10 shooting from the field and 5-6 shooting from the free throw line, as well as 3 assists and 3 steals.

The loss now moves Schreiner Women’s Basketball’s season record to 2-7 (1-1 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will return to Kerrville, Texas, for their first home contest of the season with a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup against the University of Dallas.

