Women’s Basketball Splits The weekend

AD

On friday night, the Mountaineers got off to a hot start behind Skye Thomas 22 points and her 61% shooting from the field as well. The Mountaineers defeated Southwestern 88-64. Brie Sosa and Tamia Moody were also in double figures for the Mountaineers. Sosa added 16 and Moody added 14. On senior night the Mountaineers came up short vs TLU. Brie Sosa led the team in scoring with 18 points, shooting 7-17 from the field, including 4-11 from three and was supoorted by Madison Parham who scored 14 pts on 5-9 FG and 4-5 ftom the FT line along with 8 rebounds. The Mountaineers battled the league leading Bulldogs and even had a lead late in the game but came up short at the end. The Mountaineers look to bounce back vs Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Co on Friday February 18th.