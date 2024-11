AD

Posted: Nov 02, 2024

The Schreiner Mountaineers women’s cross country team finished 8th at the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships. Coached by Rajeem Garnett, the team showed great determination and teamwork throughout the race.

Despite tough competition, our runners delivered strong performances, showcasing the hard work they’ve put in this season.

Congratulations to the team on a solid effort! We’re excited to see what’s next for the Mountaineers. Go Mountaineers!