Women’s Golf Competes at Space City Classic

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Golf team traveled to Houston, Texas, to compete in the Space City Classic, hosted by the University of St. Thomas at Gus Wortham Golf Course.
As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 8th place with a total two-round score of 708 (338, 370).
Space City Classic – Team Results
- University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (616)
- Trinity University (617)
- University of St. Thomas (666)
- Hardin-Simmons University (668)
- Southwestern University (676)
- University of Dallas (686)
- Concordia University (691)
- Schreiner University (708)
- Millsaps College (726)
- Jacksonville College (851)
Leading the way for the Mountaineers at the individual level was Micah Rabey (Freshman / San Antonio, TX) who finished tied for 17th place with a total two-round score of 168 (82, 86)
Space City Classic – Individual Results
T17 Micah Rabey 168 (86, 82)
25 Sara Salido 172 (79, 93)
39 Abby Yanta 182 (89, 93)
45 Leanna Galindo 194 (96, 98)
56 Emmie Rhude 88* (88, WD)
Up Next
The Mountaineers will return home where they are set to host the Schreiner Shoot-out at Comanche Trace Golf Course.
Results
Schedule
AD