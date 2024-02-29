Women’s Golf Competes at Space City Classic

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Golf team traveled to Houston, Texas, to compete in the Space City Classic, hosted by the University of St. Thomas at Gus Wortham Golf Course.

As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 8th place with a total two-round score of 708 (338, 370).

Space City Classic – Team Results

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (616) Trinity University (617) University of St. Thomas (666) Hardin-Simmons University (668) Southwestern University (676) University of Dallas (686) Concordia University (691) Schreiner University (708) Millsaps College (726) Jacksonville College (851)

Leading the way for the Mountaineers at the individual level was Micah Rabey (Freshman / San Antonio, TX) who finished tied for 17th place with a total two-round score of 168 (82, 86)

Space City Classic – Individual Results

T17 Micah Rabey 168 (86, 82)

25 Sara Salido 172 (79, 93)

39 Abby Yanta 182 (89, 93)

45 Leanna Galindo 194 (96, 98)

56 Emmie Rhude 88* (88, WD)

Up Next

The Mountaineers will return home where they are set to host the Schreiner Shoot-out at Comanche Trace Golf Course.

Results

Schedule