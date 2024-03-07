AD
Sports News

Women’s Golf Finishes Sixth at Schreiner Shoot-Out

todayMarch 7, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Golf team finished in sixth place at the Schreiner Spring Shoot-Out, hosted at Comanche Trace Golf Course.

The Mountaineers remained in Kerrville, Texas, as they hosted and competed in the Schreiner Spring Shoot-Out at Comanche Trace.

As a team, Schreiner finished in sixth place with a total two-round score of 681 (350, 331).

  1. California Lutheran university (630)
  2. University of St. Thomas (631)
  3. University of Houston-Victoria (645)
  4. Our Lady of the Lake University (648)
  5. Concordia University (657)
  6. Schreiner University (681)
  7. McMurry University (762)

At the individual level, the Mountaineers were led by Abby Yanta (Freshman / Goliad, TX) who finished tied for 12th place after posting a total two-round score of 162 (85, 77).

Up Next

The Mountaineers will head to Round Rock, Texas, to compete in the Linda Lowery Invitational, held at Terravista Golf Course.

Results

Schedule

