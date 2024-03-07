Women’s Golf Finishes Sixth at Schreiner Shoot-Out

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Golf team finished in sixth place at the Schreiner Spring Shoot-Out, hosted at Comanche Trace Golf Course.
The Mountaineers remained in Kerrville, Texas, as they hosted and competed in the Schreiner Spring Shoot-Out at Comanche Trace.
As a team, Schreiner finished in sixth place with a total two-round score of 681 (350, 331).
- California Lutheran university (630)
- University of St. Thomas (631)
- University of Houston-Victoria (645)
- Our Lady of the Lake University (648)
- Concordia University (657)
- Schreiner University (681)
- McMurry University (762)
At the individual level, the Mountaineers were led by Abby Yanta (Freshman / Goliad, TX) who finished tied for 12th place after posting a total two-round score of 162 (85, 77).
The Mountaineers will head to Round Rock, Texas, to compete in the Linda Lowery Invitational, held at Terravista Golf Course.
