Women’s Soccer celebrates senior day with a win!

In a thrilling match on Senior Day, the Schreiner Mountaineers secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Centenary. The win was a perfect way to honor the senior players, showcasing their determination and skill on the field.

The Mountaineers dominated the offensive efforts throughout the game, with several players contributing to the attack. Katelyn Boyd emerged as the hero, scoring the only goal of the match at the 69:52 mark. Her timely strike not only gave Schreiner the lead but also solidified her impact on the game.

In total, the Mountaineers registered an impressive number of shots on goal. Sandra Garza and Abby De Hoyos each took two shots, applying pressure on the Centenary defense. Abigail Scott, Matianna Cancino, Lily Colywell, Cathryn Tavares, and Kylee Bush each contributed with a shot on goal, demonstrating the team’s collective effort.

On the defensive end, goalkeeper Jayden Ford was outstanding, keeping a clean sheet and ensuring Centenary could not find the back of the net. Ford’s exceptional performance was crucial to the team’s success, showcasing her skill and composure under pressure.

With this victory, the Mountaineers not only celebrated their seniors but also got to celebrate a win! The team’s resilience and teamwork were evident, making this a memorable Senior Day for all involved.