Women’s Soccer Falls Late to Austin College, 2–1

todayOctober 6, 2025

Schreiner Women’s Soccer Falls Late to Austin College, 2–1

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Schreiner University women’s soccer team battled through a hard-fought match on Sunday afternoon but fell just short in a 2–1 loss to Austin College at Mountaineer Soccer Field.

After a scoreless first half, Austin struck first in the 70th minute when Jetta Broquard scored off an assist from Rylee Balderas. The Mountaineers responded quickly, as Katelyn Boyd netted her first goal of the season in the 79th minute to even the score at 1–1.

With both teams pushing for the winner, Austin’s Laney Lambert found the back of the net in the 89th minute, assisted by Ivianna Pacheco, to lift the visitors to a narrow victory.

Despite the loss, Schreiner showed strong offensive moments, led by Ava Bara, Abigail Scott, and Boyd, while Emilie Novasad recorded six saves in goal. The Mountaineers outpaced Austin in possession (54%–46%) but were edged in total shots, 17–6.

Written by: Schreiner University

