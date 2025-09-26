AD

Women’s Soccer Falls to St. Thomas in Conference Opener

KERRVILLE, Texas – Schreiner women’s soccer dropped its American Southwest Conference opener Friday evening, falling 2–1 to the University of St. Thomas (TX) at Mountaineer Field.

The Mountaineers (2-4-1, 0-1-0 SCAC) struck first in the 23rd minute when Jess Sinclair buried an unassisted goal, giving Schreiner an early 1–0 lead. The defense held strong through the first half, keeping the Celts off the board to take the advantage into halftime.

St. Thomas (4-1-2, 1-0-0 SCAC) responded quickly after the break, equalizing in the 49th minute on a goal from Ashlee Stoltje. Ten minutes later, the Celts capitalized again when Fernanda Alvarado scored the eventual game-winner off a setup from Emma Cerda.

Schreiner tallied seven shots in the match, with Abby De Hoyos leading the team with three attempts, including two on goal. Goalkeeper Emilie Novasad recorded four saves while facing 14 total shots.

The Mountaineers matched St. Thomas with three corner kicks and held their ground defensively but were unable to find the tying goal late.

Schreiner will look to bounce back next week as they continue ASC play.