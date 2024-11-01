Women’s Soccer ready to host Centenary for senior day!

AD

The Mountaineers are eager to send their seniors off in style, with emotions running high as they prepare to take the field in one of their last few home games. Each player has made an incredible mark on the team, and today, they’ll look to leave a lasting legacy.

Chloe Mills steps into her 63rd game and 58th start, bringing experience and resilience. With two career goals to her name, Chloe’s leadership and tenacity have inspired her teammates throughout the season.

Sandra Garza, entering her 59th game and 22nd start, is a cornerstone of the midfield. Her tireless work ethic and tactical awareness have made her a vital asset, and today she’ll aim to make her final senior game unforgettable.

Then there’s Matiana Cancino, who has played in 63 games and started 62 of them, showcasing her consistency and skill. With nine career goals, Matiana’s offensive prowess will be key as the Mountaineers strive for victory.

Charlie Rand, with 41 games and 23 starts under her belt, has made her presence felt with four goals. Known for her tenacity and determination, Charlie is poised to contribute significantly in this crucial matchup.

Lastly, Cathryn Tavarez, having played in 25 games and started 17, represents the promise of the future. Her journey has just begun, but her impact on the team has been profound.

As the Mountaineers prepare to face Centenary, the stage is set for a memorable game. With their seniors at the forefront, the team is fueled by pride and determination, ready to battle for a win that honors their hard work and dedication. It’s a day of celebration, camaraderie, and hopefully, a victorious send-off for the Mountaineers’ senior class.

The Mountaineers are set to host one more home game this season which will conclude their season on Sunday versus The University of Ozarks at 3:00 P.M.