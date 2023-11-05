Women’s Soccer Receives Two ALL-SCAC Honors

AD

Posted: Nov 05, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team officially closed out their 2023-2024 season with two players receiving ALL-SCAC honors.

In an announcement made on Friday evening by the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC), The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team had two players receive 2023 Women’s Soccer ALL-SCAC recognition.

2023 Women’s Soccer ALL-SCAC Honorable Mention

Chloe Mills, Junior, Defense

Kailey Ellsworth, Freshman, Defense

