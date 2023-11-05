Women’s Soccer Receives Two ALL-SCAC Honors

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team officially closed out their 2023-2024 season with two players receiving ALL-SCAC honors.
In an announcement made on Friday evening by the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC), The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team had two players receive 2023 Women’s Soccer ALL-SCAC recognition.
2023 Women’s Soccer ALL-SCAC Honorable Mention
- Chloe Mills, Junior, Defense
- Kailey Ellsworth, Freshman, Defense
To view the full 2023 Women’s Soccer ALL-SCAC announcement (Click Here)
