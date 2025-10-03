AD
Sports News

Women’s Soccer Secures Conference Win Over LeTourneau

todayOctober 3, 2025

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Schreiner University women’s soccer team earned a strong 4–2 road victory over LeTourneau on Friday afternoon, improving to 3–4 overall and 2–1 in ASC play.

The Mountaineers struck early and often in the first half. Jess Sinclair opened the scoring in the 9th minute, finishing off an assist from Megan Chandonia. Just two minutes later, Kailey Ellsworth doubled the lead with her first goal of the season. Schreiner kept the momentum going before the break, as Haley Withers buried a chance in the 44th minute off a setup from Sarada Farneti, giving SU a commanding 3–0 lead at halftime.

LeTourneau cut into the deficit midway through the second half with a goal from Chanel Kemball-Cook in the 69th minute. Schreiner quickly responded, however, when freshman Ava Bara netted her first collegiate goal in the 79th minute, assisted by Abigail Scott, pushing the Mountaineers ahead 4–2.

The YellowJackets converted a late penalty kick in the 89th minute, but the Mountaineers closed out the match to secure the 4–2 victory.

Goalkeeper Emilie Novasad earned the win in net, making two saves while anchoring the defense. Schreiner finished with five shots on goal and held a 56% possession advantage throughout the match.

The Mountaineers will look to carry this momentum into their next SCAC matchup vs Austin College on Sunday

Written by: Schreiner University

