Listeners:

Top listeners:

Sports News

Women’s Tennis Advances to SCAC Semifinal

todayJuly 8, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX:  The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their quarterfinal matchup in the 2024 SCAC Women’s Tennis Championship against the University of St. Thomas 5-4.

The Mountaineers traveled to Sherman, Texas, for the 2024 SCAC Women’s Tennis Championship where they were set to take on the Celts from the University of St. Thomas in the quarterfinal round.

Schreiner rallied in the semifinals to sneak past the Celts with a one-point victory.

Results

Up Next

The Mountaineers will advance to the 2024 SCAC Women’s Tennis Semifinal where they are set to meet 1-seed Trinity University.

Results

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

Similar posts

