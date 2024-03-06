Women’s Tennis Defeats Covenant College

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their home non-conference match against Covenant College 6-3.
The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Scots from Covenant College.
Schreiner moved to 3-5 overall on the season after taking down the Scots at home.
Match Standouts
- Hannah Reyna (Senior / San Antonio, TX) won her #1 singles match against Covenant’s Lauren Carr 6-0, 6-2.
- Rachel Rompel (Senior / New Braunfels, TX) won her #4 singles match against Covenant’s Alexis Baker 6-0, 7-5.
- Mackenzie Griffin (Freshman / Webster, TX) won her #5 singles match against Covenant’s Angel Traylor 6-4, 6-4.
- Katherine Bergeron (Freshman / San Antonio, TX) won her #6 singles match against Covenant’s Dani Rappuhn 7-6, 6-3.
- Daniella Rodriquez (Junior / New Braunfels, TX) and Mackenzie Griffin won their #2 doubles match against Covenant’s Macy Matson and Dani Rappuhn 8-4.
- Katherine Bergeron and Rachel Rompel won their #3 doubles match against Covenant’s Alexis Baker and Angel Traylor 8-5.
Up Next
The Mountaineers will remain at home as they host the Tigers from Trinity University for their first Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup of the season.
Box Score
Schedule
