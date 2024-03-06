Women’s Tennis Defeats Covenant College

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their home non-conference match against Covenant College 6-3.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Scots from Covenant College.

Schreiner moved to 3-5 overall on the season after taking down the Scots at home.

The Mountaineers will remain at home as they host the Tigers from Trinity University for their first Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup of the season.

