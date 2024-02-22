AD
Sports News

Women’s Tennis Defeats Howard Payne University 9-0

todayFebruary 22, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their home non-conference match against Howard Payne University 9-0.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University.

Schreiner moved to 2-2 overall on the season after picking up the 9-0 sweep at home against the Yellow Jackets.

Match Standouts

  • Hannah Reyna (Senior / San Antonio, TX) won her #1 singles match against HPU’s Victoria Ramos 6-2, 6-0.
  • Victoria Morales (Senior / Anaheim, CA) won her #2 singles match against HPU’s Lexie Nave 6-2, 6-1.
  • Rachel Rompel (Senior / New Braunfels, TX) won her #3 singles match against HPU’s Nina Delafuente 1-6, 6-4, 10-2.
  • Mackenzie Griffin (Freshman / Webster, TX) won her #4 singles match against HPU’s Zoe Sprayberry 7 (2)-6, 6-3.
  • Katherine Bergeron (Freshman / San Antonio, TX) won her #5 singles match against HPU’s Kaylee Mcleod 6-2, 6-1.
  • Daniella Rodriquez (Junior / New Braunfels, TX) won her #6 singles match by forfeit.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will head out on the road as they continue non-conference play with a trip to Austin, Texas, for a matchup against the Tornados from Concordia University.

Results

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

