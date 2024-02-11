AD
Sports News

Women’s Tennis Defeats LeTourneau University 5-4

todayFebruary 11, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their home non-conference match against LeTourneau University 5-4.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Yellow Jackets from LeTourneau University.

Schreiner improved to 1-1 on the season after defeating the Yellow Jackets in three Singles matches and Two doubles matches.

Standout Results

Hannah Reyna (Senior / San Antonio, TX) won her #1 Singles match after defeating LeTourneau’s Megan LeBlanc 6-2, 6-3.

Mackenzie Griffin (Freshman / Webster, TX) won her #5 Singles match after defeating LeTourneau’s Anatole Hurta 7-5, 6-2.

Katherine Bergeron (Freshman / San Antonio, TX) won her #6 Singles match after defeating LeTourneau’s Emma Boulanger 6-2, 6-2, 10-8.

Hannah Reyna & Victoria Morales (Senior / Anaheim, CA) won their #1 Doubles match after defeating LeTourneau’s Megan LeBlanc & Grace Rogers 8-4.

Daniella Rodriquez (Junior / New Braunfels, TX) & Mackenzie Griffin won their #2 Doubles match after defeating LeTourneau’s Isa Casso & Elizabeth Moreau 8-4.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain at home as they continue non-conference play with a matchup against the War Hawks from McMurry University.

Box Score

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

