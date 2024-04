AD

Posted: Apr 29, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team lost their SCAC Women’s Tennis Championship semifinal matchup against Trinity University 5-0.

The Mountaineers remained in Sherman, Texas, for their semifinal matchup against the 1-seed Tigers from Trinity University.

Schreiner’s season would come to an end after getting swept by the Tigers 5-0.

Results