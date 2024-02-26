Women’s Tennis Falls to Concordia University 7-2

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team lost their road non-conference match against Concordia University 7-2.

The Mountaineers traveled to Austin, Texas, for their road non-conference matchup against the Tornados from Concordia University.

Schreiner fell to 2-3 overall on the season after dropping their match against Concordia 7-2.

Match Standouts

Mackenzie Griffin (Freshman / Webster, TX) won her #5 singles match against Concordia’s Natalia Goodman 6-3, 6-3.

Rachel Rompel (Senior / New Braunfels, TX) & Katherine Bergeron (Freshman / San Antonio, TX) won their #3 doubles match against Concordia’s Natalia Goodman & Aria Moreni 8-6.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain on the road as they head to Belton, Texas, to continue non-conference play with a matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Box Score

Schedule