Women’s Tennis Falls to East Texas Baptist

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team lost their home non-conference match against East Texas Baptist University 8-1.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Tigers from East Texas Baptist University.

Schreiner fell to 2-5 overall on the season after picking up just one point against the Tigers.

Match Standouts

Mackenzie Griffin (Freshman / Webster, TX) won her #5 singles match against East Texas Baptist’s Jayde Childress 6-2, 6-4, 10-7.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain at home as they continue non-conference play with a matchup against Covenant College.

Box Score

Schedule