Women’s Tennis Falls to Hardin-Simmons University 8-1

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team lost their neutral site non-conference match against Hardin-Simmons University 8-1.

The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, for their neutral site non-conference match against the Cowgirls from Hardin-Simmons University.

Schreiner fell to 1-2 overall on the season after dropping their match against the Cowgirls in San Antonio, Texas.

Match Standouts

Picking up the only point for the Mountaineers was senior, Victoria Morales, who won her #2 singles match against Hardin-Simmons’ Jonnah Smith 6-4, 6-3, 10-8.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will return home as they continue non-conference play with a matchup against the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University.

Box Score

Schedule