Women’s Tennis Falls to Southwestern University

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team lost their road conference match against Southwestern University 8-1.
The Mountaineers traveled to Georgetown, Texas, for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University.
Schreiner fell to 5-7 overall and 2-2 in SCAC play after only picking up one point against the Pirates.
Match Standouts
Up Next
The Mountaineers will return home for a non-conference matchup against the Lobos from Sul Ross State University.
Box Score
Schedule
AD