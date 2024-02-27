Women’s Tennis Falls to University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 9-0

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team lost their road non-conference match against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 9-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to Belton, Texas, for their road non-conference matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Schreiner fell to 2-4 overall on the season after getting swept by the Crusaders 9-0.

The Mountaineers will return home as they continue non-conference play with a matchup against East Texas Baptist University.

