Women’s Tennis Opens Season Strong At UMHB Invitational

todaySeptember 22, 2025

Schreiner Women’s Tennis Competes at Crusader Invitational

The Schreiner University women’s tennis team competed at the Crusader Invitational September 18–20, earning strong results across both singles and doubles play.

In singles action, freshman Mikinley Jamison advanced to the semifinals before falling to LeTourneau, but bounced back to secure third place with a 6-2, 6-1 win over HPU. Junior Mackenzie Griffin reached the finals of her draw before falling to UST 6-1, 6-2. Kinverly Ibarra advanced to the consolation finals, while senior Katherine Bergeron battled to a consolation championship win over TLU, 7-6(6), 3-6, 1-0(7). Freshman Sonnae Garcia highlighted the weekend with a draw championship, defeating TLU 6-1, 6-3.

In doubles, Katherine Bergeron and Kinverly Ibarra advanced to the consolation finals before falling to McMurry, 8-1.

The Mountaineers will return to action September 25-28 at the Southwest ITA Regional in Abilene, TX.

Written by: Schreiner University

