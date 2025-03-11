AD
Women’s Wrestling Caps Off Historic Season

todayMarch 11, 2025

Coralville, IA at Extreme Arena

SR Mountaineer 103, Odelia Lopez, finishes off an outstanding career with a 5th Place, All American status!!!

The 2x All American toppled Colorado Mesa, North Central (The previous national champion/ National runner-up) and King University, to name a few!

SR Lexys Basurto fought a hard tournament. Going 1-2. Even going toe to toe with Iowa, the 3rd seed in a 2-4 match, just giving up a takedown in the last 30secs.

SO Azana King, a returning National qualifier goes 2-2 this year. Coming up short in her last match by criteria. 

We couldn’t be prouder of the girls this year, at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship!

Written by: Schreiner University

